Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Exemptions and extension of 301 tariffs.
Exemptions and extension of 301 tariffs."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of SN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 6,160,226 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $599,759,603
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 2,155,136 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,824,040
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 809,960 shares (+83.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,857,705
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,020,000
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 604,559 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,859,864
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 590,632 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,503,931
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 568,197 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,319,659
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.