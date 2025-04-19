Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SCHOLASTIC INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SCHOLASTIC INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to affordable postal services - no specific legislation."
SCHL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of SCHL stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 885,722 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,892,450
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 500,995 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,686,223
- UBS GROUP AG added 278,492 shares (+174.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,940,234
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 209,524 shares (+248.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,469,146
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 195,507 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,170,164
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 183,902 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,922,629
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 163,993 shares (+125.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,497,970
