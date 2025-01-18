Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SALESFORCE.COM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SALESFORCE.COM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Operation and funding for information technology programs; investment technology acquisition; immigration; cybersecurity; privacy; H.R.9027/S.4690, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025.

Amortization Requirement for R&D; H.R.7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024."

CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 12/13, 11/14, 11/13, 11/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 07/22.

on 12/13, 11/14, 11/13, 11/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 07/22. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 10/28.

CRM Insider Trading Activity

CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 171 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Pres/Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 176,808 shares for an estimated $59,834,129 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 127,471 shares for an estimated $38,628,088 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 66,448 shares for an estimated $17,947,825 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,341 shares for an estimated $7,349,237 .

. MAYNARD G JR WEBB sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $2,533,877

R DAVID SCHMAIER (Pres. & Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,876 shares for an estimated $2,044,361 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,301 shares for an estimated $1,992,381 .

. MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,653 shares for an estimated $1,017,962 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,456 shares for an estimated $407,871.

CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,321 institutional investors add shares of CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

