Lobbying Update: $60,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

RPM Insider Trading Activity

RPM insiders have traded $RPM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. LAROCHE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,615 shares for an estimated $459,611

FREDERICK R. NANCE sold 594 shares for an estimated $80,467

RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of RPM stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

