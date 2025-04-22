Stocks
Lobbying Update: $60,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

April 22, 2025 — 04:45 pm EDT

$60,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

RPM Insider Trading Activity

RPM insiders have traded $RPM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J. LAROCHE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,615 shares for an estimated $459,611
  • FREDERICK R. NANCE sold 594 shares for an estimated $80,467

RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of RPM stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024

