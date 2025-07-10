Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the capital markets, and cryptocurrencies."

HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

HOOD Insider Trading Activity

HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 2,468,130 shares for an estimated $144,184,724 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $126,808,900 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 775,000 shares for an estimated $60,489,042 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 369,038 shares for an estimated $24,534,328 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $11,842,157 .

. MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271

JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,028 shares for an estimated $2,446,431 .

. CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995

HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 547 institutional investors add shares of HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $99.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ed Engel from Compass Point set a target price of $96.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $48.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $85.0 on 06/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.