Lobbying Update: $60,000 of RESCARE INC (DBA BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of RESCARE INC (DBA BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 2172 Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act (all sections of full text)(support) S 1058 Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act (all sections of full text)(support) Discussions involving funding for state Medicaid programs to improve home- and community-based services Discussions involving CMS finalized physician fee schedule Discussions involving home health Discussions pertaining to proposed legislation regarding Pharmacy Benefit Managers Discussions involving Medicare prescription drug proposals Discussions involving hospice proposals Discussions related to implementation of P.L. 117-169 Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and effects on the long-term care pharmacy industry Monitored H.Con.Res.14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 Monitored Further Continuing Approprations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2025 Monitored nominations to executive branch agencies and federally authorized commissions Monitored Health Care Price Transparency Act proposals Monitored discussions involving Medicaid access rule

Monitored provisions pertaining to Use of Funds for Employment and Training Activities Monitored discussions pertaining to proposed Department of Labor rule on overtime

Montiored discussions involving VA reimbursement rates

Monitored discussions involving tax policy negotiations"

BTSG Insider Trading Activity

BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BTSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTSG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

