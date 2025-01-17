Lobbying Update: $60,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"diagnostics, clinical lab reimbursement issues, savings access to lab service

physician fee schedule"

DGX Insider Trading Activity

DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,697 shares for an estimated $10,775,817 .

. CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,103 shares for an estimated $5,395,484 .

. MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,765 shares for an estimated $583,514 .

. MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 420 shares for an estimated $60,093

DGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of DGX stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

