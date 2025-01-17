Lobbying Update: $60,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"diagnostics, clinical lab reimbursement issues, savings access to lab service
physician fee schedule"
DGX Insider Trading Activity
DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,697 shares for an estimated $10,775,817.
- CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,103 shares for an estimated $5,395,484.
- MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122.
- KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,765 shares for an estimated $583,514.
- MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 420 shares for an estimated $60,093
DGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of DGX stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,697,500 shares (+2381.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $574,036,875
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 811,640 shares (+429.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,007,110
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 786,321 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,076,335
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 564,730 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,674,332
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 497,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,254,263
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 442,835 shares (+5168.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,750,133
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 419,365 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,106,416
