Lobbying Update: $60,000 of PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy related to foreign and humanitarian aid and assistance."

PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of PSN stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

PSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $102.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

