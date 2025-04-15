Lobbying Update: $60,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General agriculture issues; issues pertaining to trade; issues pertaining to climate and related agriculture practices; issues pertaining to critical minerals; and issues related to the Farm Bill."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

NTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of NTR stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.