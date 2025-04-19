Lobbying Update: $60,000 of NOVA MINERALS LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of NOVA MINERALS LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Avocate for critical mineral supply chain

Advocate for the critical mineral supply chain"

