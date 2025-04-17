Lobbying Update: $60,000 of NITRON GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of NITRON GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Guidance on issues regulated by the State and Treasury departments."

ITRI Insider Trading Activity

ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 74,846 shares for an estimated $7,785,763 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,847 shares for an estimated $1,357,386 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,253 shares for an estimated $837,526 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,807 shares for an estimated $566,588 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,727 shares for an estimated $266,543 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 931 shares for an estimated $92,475 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 842 shares for an estimated $81,647 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $80,452 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 587 shares for an estimated $58,062.

ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

