Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Matters related to privacy, artificial intelligence, network security, spectrum, communications, supply chain and NG911."

MSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

MSI Insider Trading Activity

MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 148,000 shares for an estimated $73,374,649 .

. JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301 .

. KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987

MSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of MSI stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

