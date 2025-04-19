Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Matters related to privacy, artificial intelligence, network security, spectrum, communications, supply chain and NG911."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
MSI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
MSI Insider Trading Activity
MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 148,000 shares for an estimated $73,374,649.
- JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301.
- KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of MSI stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,257,549 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $581,276,874
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 664,512 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,157,381
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 569,062 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,037,528
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 484,727 shares (+330.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,055,361
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 451,172 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,545,233
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 444,656 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,533,342
- AMUNDI removed 423,278 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,651,789
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.