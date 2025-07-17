Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MORGAN STANLEY DEAN WITTER & COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MORGAN STANLEY DEAN WITTER & COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative issues before the U. S. Congress regarding General Business and International Tax Provisions and H.R. 1, 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill."

MS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 04/07, 01/24.

on 05/15, 04/07, 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

MS Insider Trading Activity

MS insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,031 institutional investors add shares of MS stock to their portfolio, and 887 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

MS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $160.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Whit Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $145.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $136.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Kian Abouhossein from JP Morgan set a target price of $122.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Michael Carrier from B of A Securities set a target price of $144.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $138.0 on 04/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.