Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to financial regulatory reform; financial services issues related to transportation and infrastructure; banking regulatory issues; Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (P.L.111-203) implementation.

Issues related to tax reform. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L.117-169) implementation, international taxation IRA issues.

Issues related to cybersecurity and privacy.

General issues related to trade and foreign commerce."

MS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

MS Insider Trading Activity

MS insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL A SIMKOWITZ (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,631 shares for an estimated $5,004,068 .

. ANDREW M SAPERSTEIN (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,820 shares for an estimated $4,204,675 .

. ERIC F GROSSMAN (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,165 shares for an estimated $2,907,846 .

. MICHAEL A. PIZZI (Head Technology & Operations) sold 18,391 shares for an estimated $2,518,163

RAJA AKRAM (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,380,175

MANDELL CRAWLEY (Chief Client Officer) sold 8,312 shares for an estimated $1,147,554

MS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 892 institutional investors add shares of MS stock to their portfolio, and 880 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

