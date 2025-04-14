Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MONEYLION TECHNOLOGIES INC. (MONEYLION) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MONEYLION TECHNOLOGIES INC. (MONEYLION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislation and regulation relating to consumer financial products and services. Legislation and regulation relating too data privacy."

ML Insider Trading Activity

ML insiders have traded $ML stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIWAKAR CHOUBEY (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,114 shares for an estimated $5,685,419 .

. RICHARD CORREIA (President, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 56,160 shares for an estimated $4,620,454 .

. TIMMIE HONG (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 42,727 shares for an estimated $3,268,936 .

. CHRIS SUGDEN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,155,380

ADAM VANWAGNER (CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,070,762 .

. MARK TOROSSIAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,080 shares for an estimated $424,894.

ML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of ML stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ML in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/07/2024

ML Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ML recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jacob Stephan from Lake Street set a target price of $82.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 11/07/2024

