Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Vaccine Policy Generally"

MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

MRNA Insider Trading Activity

MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,059 shares for an estimated $89,161 .

. JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $60,760

STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 882 shares for an estimated $38,817.

MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

MRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Cory Kaimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $69.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Yifeng Liu from HSBC set a target price of $58.0 on 11/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.