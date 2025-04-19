Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Vaccine Policy Generally"
MRNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
MRNA Insider Trading Activity
MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
- PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
- SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,059 shares for an estimated $89,161.
- JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $60,760
- STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 882 shares for an estimated $38,817.
MRNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,568,512 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,378,728
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,984,881 shares (+473.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,111,351
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,804,243 shares (+123.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,600,423
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,996,003 shares (+335.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,993,804
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,901,668 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,071,355
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,703,867 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,846,789
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,509,591 shares (+582.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,768,793
MRNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024
MRNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025
- Cory Kaimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025
- Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $69.0 on 11/18/2024
- Yifeng Liu from HSBC set a target price of $58.0 on 11/18/2024
