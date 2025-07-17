Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Provide advice and counsel related to cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence

MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MSFT Insider Trading Activity

MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817 .

AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.

MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,660 institutional investors add shares of MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,707 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $535.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $540.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $581.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $585.0 on 06/25/2025

