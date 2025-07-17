Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Provide advice and counsel related to cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence
MSFT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $615,000 on 06/25, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 06/18, 02/04, 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN W. ROSE sold up to $500,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 8 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 05/21 and 6 sales worth up to $5,075,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21, 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $1,600,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/03 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 04/29, 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/22, 04/16, 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $115,000 on 04/10, 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
MSFT Insider Trading Activity
MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944.
- KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817.
- AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.
MSFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,660 institutional investors add shares of MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,707 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 90,533,328 shares (+564387.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $45,032,182,680
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 46,539,719 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,149,321,627
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 16,775,597 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,297,391,357
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,341,673 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,990,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,314,509 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,793,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,066,307 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,620,984
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,058,289 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,649,611,107
MSFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
MSFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $535.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $540.0 on 07/16/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $581.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 06/26/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $585.0 on 06/25/2025
