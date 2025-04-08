Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MAXIMUS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MAXIMUS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Higher education policy and regulation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MMS Insider Trading Activity

MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030

JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442

RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395

BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240

JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144

MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) sold 2,208 shares for an estimated $163,016

GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 154 shares for an estimated $10,812 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $2,445 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of MMS stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.