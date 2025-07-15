Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MATCH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MATCH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Foreign relations issues impact tech.

Open App Markets Act and impacts on developers"

MTCH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTCH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

MTCH Insider Trading Activity

MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085 .

. SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 130,445 shares for an estimated $4,037,950 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

MTCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MTCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

MTCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTCH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MTCH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mario Lu from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 04/23/2025

