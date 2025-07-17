Lobbying Update: $60,000 of MASCO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of MASCO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Meetings with House and Senate staffers on general manufacturing issues affecting Masco businesses (no specific bills).

Meetings with House and Senate staffers on energy and water efficiency issues affecting Masco plumbing businesses (no specific bills)."

MAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

MAS Insider Trading Activity

MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768

MARK R. ALEXANDER sold 20,172 shares for an estimated $1,493,359

RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) sold 3,139 shares for an estimated $225,301

MAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of MAS stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

MAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $73.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $73.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $71.0 on 04/24/2025

