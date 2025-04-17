Lobbying Update: $60,000 of LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues surrounding data and privacy"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

RAMP Insider Trading Activity

RAMP insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIHAN SHARMA (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 39,845 shares for an estimated $1,416,888

KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,397 shares for an estimated $584,360 .

. MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,364 shares for an estimated $371,717.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RAMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of RAMP stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RAMP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RAMP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RAMP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RAMP forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.