Lobbying Update: $60,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Competition; Issues related to transparency and accountability to ticket sales pricing

Competition; Issues related to transparency and accountability to ticket sales pricing"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LYV Insider Trading Activity

LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003

BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994 .

. JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of LYV stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LYV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LYV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYV forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.