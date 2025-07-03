Lobbying Update: $60,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Competition; Issues related to transparency and accountability to ticket sales pricing
Competition; Issues related to transparency and accountability to ticket sales pricing"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
LYV Insider Trading Activity
LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302.
- JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003
- BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333
- JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994.
- JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LYV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of LYV stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,052,570 shares (+271.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,604,590
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,517,637 shares (+147.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $328,753,039
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,812,131 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,628,065
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,354,522 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,873,482
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 1,004,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,203,650
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 1,004,574 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,177,272
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 916,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,689,628
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LYV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LYV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYV forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.