Lobbying Update: $60,000 of KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support for hypersonics testing programs.

KTOS Insider Trading Activity

KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,205 .

PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279

. JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340

DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,567 shares for an estimated $983,367 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $822,972 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $641,294 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906 .

ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.

MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $255,616

. BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018

BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544

KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 07/03/2025

Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 07/03/2025

Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/30/2025

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025

Joe Gomes from Noble Capital Markets set a target price of $44.0 on 06/17/2025

