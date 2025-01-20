Lobbying Update: $60,000 of KINROSS GOLD U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of KINROSS GOLD U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Ruby Mountain Protection Act; S.2781 - Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act of 2024."
KGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of KGC stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 49,496,809 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $463,290,132
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 11,353,193 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,265,886
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,572,599 shares (+290.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,879,526
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 7,090,961 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,733,208
- POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD removed 6,523,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,059,267
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,733,301 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,663,697
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 5,607,264 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,483,991
