Lobbying Update: $60,000 of KINROSS GOLD U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of KINROSS GOLD U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Ruby Mountain Protection Act; S.2781 - Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act of 2024."

KGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of KGC stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

