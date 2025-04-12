Lobbying Update: $60,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues regarding tax, budget, regulatory reform, general financial services issues; Reconciliation proposals;"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

JPM Insider Trading Activity

JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,838 institutional investors add shares of JPM stock to their portfolio, and 1,984 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JPM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JPM forecast page.

JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $264.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.