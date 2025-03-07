Lobbying Update: $60,000 of IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Government contracting issues. Reauthorization of the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act. Data privacy proposals. H.R. 9029, Labor/HHS/Education Appropriations, FY2025, support for data-driven products and services."

IQV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

IQV Insider Trading Activity

IQV insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G DANHAKL purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $255,739

IQV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of IQV stock to their portfolio, and 637 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

