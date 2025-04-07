Lobbying Update: $60,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Promote small business development and growth; expanding access to capital
Enhance tax administration and tax system integrity; support tax simplification and voluntary compliance"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
INTU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
INTU Insider Trading Activity
INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 202 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 202 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 317,228 shares for an estimated $197,907,309.
- SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370.
- ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,810 shares for an estimated $15,856,967.
- LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,650 shares for an estimated $13,001,069.
- KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,141 shares for an estimated $11,155,082.
- MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) sold 7,385 shares for an estimated $4,431,934
- SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,408 shares for an estimated $3,351,912.
- EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200
- LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838.
- MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
INTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 889 institutional investors add shares of INTU stock to their portfolio, and 831 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 2,821,534 shares (+69701.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,732,393,660
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,398,998 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,770,243
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,429,045 shares (+492.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $898,154,782
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,062,847 shares (+112233.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,999,339
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 931,652 shares (+4525.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,543,282
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 900,040 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,675,140
- FMR LLC removed 817,155 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $513,581,917
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
INTU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for INTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTU forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.