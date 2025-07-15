Lobbying Update: $60,000 of INTEREXCHANGE lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of INTEREXCHANGE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues relating to J-1 visas and cultural exchange programs"
TEX Insider Trading Activity
TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA GROSS (President - Aerials) sold 5,389 shares for an estimated $219,601
- ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972
- PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.
TEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of TEX stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 921,516 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,814,874
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 880,695 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,272,657
- INVESCO LTD. removed 813,489 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,733,614
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 413,722 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,630,417
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 322,028 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,166,217
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 315,331 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $14,722,804
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 287,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,867,341
TEX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
TEX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/03/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/10/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $62.0 on 05/19/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $66.0 on 05/13/2025
- Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025
