Lobbying Update: $60,000 of INTEREXCHANGE lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of INTEREXCHANGE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to J-1 visas and cultural exchange programs"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TEX Insider Trading Activity

TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA GROSS (President - Aerials) sold 5,389 shares for an estimated $219,601

ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972

PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of TEX stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX forecast page.

TEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $62.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $66.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.