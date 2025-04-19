Lobbying Update: $60,000 of INCYTE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of INCYTE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Education around access to innovative therapies in dermatology. Issues related to the 340(b)program.
Issues related to Medicaid Drug Rebate program rule. H.R.5376 - Implementation of Inflation Reduction Act."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
INCY Insider Trading Activity
INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,668 shares for an estimated $1,084,059.
- STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,352 shares for an estimated $897,866
- VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,043 shares for an estimated $455,543.
- BARRY P FLANNELLY (EVP & General Manager US) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $293,209.
- THOMAS TRAY (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $90,967.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
INCY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of INCY stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,984,945 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,100,151
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,090,931 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,350,604
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 802,279 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,413,410
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 801,090 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,331,286
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 798,877 shares (+861.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,178,434
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 692,592 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,837,329
- MORGAN STANLEY added 690,779 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,712,105
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
INCY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INCY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for INCY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INCY forecast page.
INCY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INCY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $82.0 on 10/30/2024
- David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $97.0 on 10/30/2024
- Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 10/29/2024
- Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.