Lobbying Update: $60,000 of INCYTE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of INCYTE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education around access to innovative therapies in dermatology. Issues related to the 340(b)program.

Issues related to Medicaid Drug Rebate program rule. H.R.5376 - Implementation of Inflation Reduction Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

INCY Insider Trading Activity

INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,668 shares for an estimated $1,084,059 .

. STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,352 shares for an estimated $897,866

VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,043 shares for an estimated $455,543 .

. BARRY P FLANNELLY (EVP & General Manager US) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $293,209 .

. THOMAS TRAY (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $90,967.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of INCY stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INCY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for INCY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INCY forecast page.

INCY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INCY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $82.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $97.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.