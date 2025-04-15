Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Appropriations for behavioral and public health.
Appropriations for behavioral and public health."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ICFI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ICFI Insider Trading Activity
ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $437,673
- ANNE F CHOATE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,438 shares for an estimated $249,682
- SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $104,402 and 0 sales.
- JOHN WASSON (CEO & President) sold 100 shares for an estimated $18,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ICFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 450,131 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,660,116
- FMR LLC removed 250,746 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,891,430
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 248,572 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,632,268
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 222,391 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,511,231
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 212,598 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,343,807
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 199,104 shares (+1147.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,735,187
- INVESCO LTD. removed 162,043 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,317,146
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.