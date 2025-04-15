Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Appropriations for behavioral and public health.

ICFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.

on 02/20, 02/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.

ICFI Insider Trading Activity

ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $437,673

ANNE F CHOATE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,438 shares for an estimated $249,682

SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $104,402 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN WASSON (CEO & President) sold 100 shares for an estimated $18,000

ICFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

