Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate Members of Congress and Administration officials about reclaimed refrigerants and advocate for issues related to the implementation of P.L. 116-260, The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM ACT). Support funding for reclamation under the AIM Act."

HDSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of HDSN stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HDSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HDSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

HDSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HDSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HDSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $6.75 on 05/08/2025

