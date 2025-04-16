Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to cybersecurity Technology"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HPQ Insider Trading Activity

HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) sold 137,094 shares for an estimated $4,997,076

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.