Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the RFS and the 2023-2025 RVO rule. Issues related to electric vehicles. Issues related to renewable diesel. Executive Actions related to SRE Programs. Issues related to fuel efficiency standards. H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (P.L.119-4). Congressional oversight of EPA and Transportation's emissions policies.

Issues related to tax reform. Issues related to the Clean Fuels Production Credit (45Z), Biodiesel and Alternative Fuel Mixture Credits; Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L.117-169).

Issues related to USMCA."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DINO Insider Trading Activity

DINO insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATANAS H ATANASOV (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $509,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANKLIN MYERS has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,089 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R CRAIG KNOCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,745

TIMOTHY GO (CEO and President) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,922

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ purchased 635 shares for an estimated $19,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DINO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of DINO stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DINO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DINO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DINO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.