Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC. FKA PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST lobbying was just disclosed

July 02, 2025 — 01:02 am EDT

$60,000 of HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC. FKA PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"monitor legislation affecting real estate investment trusts oppose legislation prohibiting REITs ownership of healthcare property; monitor BioSecure legislation oppose adoption of Corporate SALT provisions
monitor legislation affecting site neutral cuts in Medicare"

DOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

DOC Insider Trading Activity

DOC insiders have traded $DOC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT M BRINKER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 14,087 shares for an estimated $248,260 and 0 sales.
  • KATHERINE M SANDSTROM purchased 11,288 shares for an estimated $199,233
  • TOMMY G THOMPSON has made 2 purchases buying 11,477 shares for an estimated $198,742 and 0 sales.
  • SARA GROOTWASSINK LEWIS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $105,938
  • AVA LIAS-BOOKER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $89,149
  • JOHN T THOMAS purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $74,928
  • PAMELA SHELLEY-KESSLER has made 2 purchases buying 2,838 shares for an estimated $49,991 and 0 sales.

DOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of DOC stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

