Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HEALTHEQUITY lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HEALTHEQUITY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Roth-style medical savings accounts called Health-Out-of-Pocket Expense (HOPE) accounts"

HQY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/07.

HQY Insider Trading Activity

HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,250 shares for an estimated $2,162,364 .

. DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800

ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,869 shares for an estimated $278,635

FRANK CORVINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,286 shares for an estimated $199,938.

HQY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of HQY stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HQY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

HQY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HQY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HQY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington set a target price of $112.0 on 12/10/2024

