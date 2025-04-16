Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HEALTHCARE WORKFORCE COALITION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HEALTHCARE WORKFORCE COALITION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues regarding the mental health of healthcare workers.

Issue regarding international nursing.

Issues regarding healthcare workplace safety."

KFRC Insider Trading Activity

KFRC insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709

KFRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of KFRC stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

