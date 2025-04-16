Lobbying Update: $60,000 of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to biopharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing."

HALO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

HALO Insider Trading Activity

HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,697 shares for an estimated $1,793,270 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,503 shares for an estimated $1,107,252.

HALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of HALO stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HALO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

