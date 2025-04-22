Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GRINDR LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GRINDR LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"IVF and surrogacy access for same sex couples; PrEP and HIV test kit access
PEPFAR funding; international human rights as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community
Age verification legislation"
GRND Insider Trading Activity
GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,557,283 shares for an estimated $53,987,371.
- AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,410 shares for an estimated $6,054,136.
- VANDANA MEHTA-KRANTZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,776 shares for an estimated $868,489
- NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $250,340.
- ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,289 shares for an estimated $246,932.
- KYE CHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,209 shares for an estimated $61,283
GRND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of GRND stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LAIRD NORTON WETHERBY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,184,114 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,124,593
- SYCALE ADVISORS (NY) LLC removed 834,683 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,890,744
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 783,345 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,974,874
- BWCP, LP added 677,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,088,241
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 513,770 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,165,656
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 491,385 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,766,308
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 435,748 shares (+101.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,773,744
GRND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRND in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/16/2024
