Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GRINDR LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GRINDR LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"IVF and surrogacy access for same sex couples; PrEP and HIV test kit access

PEPFAR funding; international human rights as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community

Age verification legislation"

GRND Insider Trading Activity

GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,557,283 shares for an estimated $53,987,371 .

. AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,410 shares for an estimated $6,054,136 .

. VANDANA MEHTA-KRANTZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,776 shares for an estimated $868,489

NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $250,340 .

. ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,289 shares for an estimated $246,932 .

. KYE CHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,209 shares for an estimated $61,283

GRND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of GRND stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRND in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/16/2024

