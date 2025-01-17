Lobbying Update: $60,000 of THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of P.L. 111-203, Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and other issues related to the financial services industry."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/30, 08/02, 08/01 and 0 sales.

on 12/30, 08/02, 08/01 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

on 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GS Insider Trading Activity

GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K. MONTAG has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,899,207 .

. DENIS P. COLEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,929 shares for an estimated $7,667,284

DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,550 shares for an estimated $7,003,200 .

. JOHN F.W. ROGERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,391 shares for an estimated $6,823,219 .

. DAVID A VINIAR sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,060,400

BRIAN J LEE (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,123,758 .

. SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,974 shares for an estimated $1,768,072

MARK A. FLAHERTY purchased 6 shares for an estimated $3,272

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 988 institutional investors add shares of GS stock to their portfolio, and 919 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.