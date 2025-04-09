Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GLOBE LIFE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GLOBE LIFE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to budget reconciliation and tax policy."

GL Insider Trading Activity

GL insiders have traded $GL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK M SVOBODA (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 60,538 shares for an estimated $7,072,464 .

. ROBERT BRIAN MITCHELL (EVP, General Counsel and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,657,117 .

. JAMES MATTHEW DARDEN (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,890 shares for an estimated $3,024,610 .

. MICHAEL SHANE HENRIE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $1,471,037 .

. JENNIFER ALLISON HAWORTH (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,016,153 .

. MARK A BLINN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $339,705

ROBERT EDWARD HENSLEY (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $200,952

GL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of GL stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

