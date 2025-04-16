Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GINKGO BIOWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GINKGO BIOWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educated key government stakeholders on Ginkgo Bioworks capabilities in support of wastewater surveillance, biomanufacturing, and cell engineering; support authorization language and appropriations for Defense and Labor, Health, Human Services and Education.

DNA Insider Trading Activity

DNA insiders have traded $DNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E. DMYTRUK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,238 shares for an estimated $40,770 .

. STEVEN P. COEN (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,749 shares for an estimated $17,486.

DNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of DNA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

