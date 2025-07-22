Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill and National Defense Authorization Act. Specifically, Navy and Air Force pilot helmets and life support equipment, combat helmets for infantry and special forces."

GNTX Insider Trading Activity

GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

