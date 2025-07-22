Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill and National Defense Authorization Act. Specifically, Navy and Air Force pilot helmets and life support equipment, combat helmets for infantry and special forces."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GNTX Insider Trading Activity
GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 3,773,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,913,369
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,860,969 shares (+487.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,660,577
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,768,197 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,498,990
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,695,117 shares (+142.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,796,226
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,461,835 shares (+148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,360,755
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,424,471 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,490,174
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,211,392 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,525,433
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GNTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX forecast page.
GNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025
- David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025
- Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.