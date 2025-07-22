Stocks
GNTX

Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed

July 22, 2025 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$60,000 of GENTEX INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill and National Defense Authorization Act. Specifically, Navy and Air Force pilot helmets and life support equipment, combat helmets for infantry and special forces."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GNTX Insider Trading Activity

GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX forecast page.

GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025
  • David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025
  • Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GNTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.