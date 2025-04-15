Lobbying Update: $60,000 of GENMAB US INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of GENMAB US INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Guidance on legislation and regulations regarding the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics."

GMAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

GMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of GMAB stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GMAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

