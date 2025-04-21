Lobbying Update: $60,000 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to domestic automobile manufacturing.

Issues related to tax incentives for electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure, and incentives for advanced manufacturing technologies and supply chain, including the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58), and the Inflation Reduction Act (PL 117-169).

Issues related to battery manufacturing and supply chains."

F Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $F stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 16 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $750,000 on 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13, 01/08, 01/06, 01/03 and 5 sales worth up to $800,000 on 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21, 01/07.

on 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13, 01/08, 01/06, 01/03 and 5 sales worth up to on 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21, 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

F Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of F stock to their portfolio, and 877 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

F Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $F in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

F Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $F recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $F in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $10.0 on 10/29/2024

