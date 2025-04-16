Lobbying Update: $60,000 of EXELON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of EXELON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to climate policy, transmission policy and workforce development; Issues related to transmission.

Issues related to climate policy, transmission policy and workforce development; Issues related to clean energy tax credits; Issues related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to transmission.

Issues related to climate policy, transmission policy and workforce development; Issues related to clean energy tax credits; Issues related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to permitting; Issues related to transmission.

Issues related to climate policy, transmission policy and workforce development; Issues related to transmission.

Issues related to book minimum tax in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to clean energy tax credits; Issues related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EXC Insider Trading Activity

EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 517 institutional investors add shares of EXC stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EXC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EXC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.