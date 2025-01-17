Lobbying Update: $60,000 of EXELIXIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of EXELIXIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to access, coverage, and payment for cancer drugs. Issues regarding the Inflation Reduction Act (Pub. L. No. 117-169), including implementation. Issues related to the Small Biotech Innovation Act (S. 5029, 118th Congress).

Issues related to access, coverage, and payment for cancer drugs. Issues regarding the 340B program, including the Bipartisan 340B Senate Working Group's discussion draft of the Supporting Underserved and Strengthening Transparency, Accountability, and Integrity Now and for the Future of 340B Act (SUSTAIN 340B Act). Issues related to biopharmaceutical intellectual property and patent matters.

Issues related to research and development (R&D) tax credits.

Issues related to biopharmaceutical intellectual property and patent matters."

EXEL Insider Trading Activity

EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 260,000 shares for an estimated $7,869,350 .

. DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 214,031 shares for an estimated $6,371,090 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $3,398,750

PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 65,588 shares for an estimated $2,138,522 .

. GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 63,725 shares for an estimated $1,926,865 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 8,250 shares for an estimated $219,120

EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

