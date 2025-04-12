Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"National Recycling Strategy; S.1008 - Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act; S.1194/H.R. 4040 - Recycling and Composting Accountability Act; S.1189 - Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023.

Congressional communications regarding battery and car care manufacturing, employment and sustainability issues; US-China competitiveness legislation regarding Generalized System of Preferences for manufacturing and trade with select developing countries for manufacturing/economic development purpose; H.R. 7024 - Tax Relief for American Families & Workers Act of 2024 re: manufacturing R&D tax credits.

Consumer safety issues and Consumer Product Safety Commission issues regarding battery safety.

Congressional communications regarding battery and car care manufacturing, employment and sustainability issues; US-China competitiveness legislation regarding Generalized System of Preferences for manufacturing and trade with select developing countries for manufacturing/economic development purpose; H.R. 7024 - Tax Relief for American Families & Workers Act of 2024 re: manufacturing R&D tax credits."

ENR Insider Trading Activity

ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447 .

. SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) sold 2,812 shares for an estimated $108,233

ENR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of ENR stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

