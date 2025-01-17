Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ENBRIDGE (U.S.) INC. (FORMERLY SPECTRA ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ENBRIDGE (U.S.) INC. (FORMERLY SPECTRA ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General issues related to oil and gas pipelines and midstream infrastructure; issues related to onshore and offshore renewable energy development; general permitting issues related to energy infrastructure including S. 4753; pipeline safety issues in H.R. 7655 - the Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act; general midstream issues included in FY 2025 Interior and Environment appropriations bills (H.R. 8998 and S. 4802) and Energy and Water Development appropriations bills (H.R. 8997 and S. 4927)"

ENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of ENB stock to their portfolio, and 511 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

