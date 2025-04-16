Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (F.K.A. ANTHEM INC. & WELLPOINT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (F.K.A. ANTHEM INC. & WELLPOINT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal budget issues

Access and affordability, hospital payment policy, telehealth coverage, social determinates of health, health savings accounts

Medicare & Medicaid reimbursement and coverage issues, Medicare Advantage

health care access and quality issues

Issues related to tax advantage savings vehicles for health expenses"

ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

ELV Insider Trading Activity

ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,921 shares for an estimated $4,593,817 .

. RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of ELV stock to their portfolio, and 941 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

ELV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $522.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $529.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Whit Mayo from Leerink Partners set a target price of $515.0 on 10/21/2024

