Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION/ DBA DISH lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION/ DBA DISH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Wireless (Open RAN, direct-to-device, and spectrum) and video issues."

SATS Insider Trading Activity

SATS insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W ERGEN (CHAIRMAN) purchased 1,551,355 shares for an estimated $43,499,994

DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,250

SATS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of SATS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SATS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SATS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

